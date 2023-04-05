Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Wishes and messages to share with family and friends

Hanuman Jayanti falls on the 15th day of the waxing moon period in the Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar. This year it will be celebrated on April 6.

Lord Hanuman's devotees celebrate Hanuman Jayanti on his birth anniversary. Believed to be an incarnation of Lord Shiva, Hanuman is seen as a symbol of energy and power. Lord Hanuman is revered as the most ardent devotee of Lord Ram and holds a very special place in Hinduism.

Here are some wishes, messages and quotes that you can share with your friends, family and loved ones on Hanuman Jayanti.

Hanuman Jayanti wishes

With the blessings of Lord Hanuman, may you shine bright in life and achieve all your goals and make your dreams a reality. Wishing a very Happy Hanuman Jayanti to you.

On the day of Hanuman Jayanti, I pray that Lord Hanuman be always with you to help you in life. Greetings on Hanuman Jayanti.

May your actions be pure and selfless. May you be the symbol of strength for your family always. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

Sending you best wishes on Hanuman Jayanti. He is always there to impart strength to face difficulties in life and bless you with positive energy.

Wishing you a very blessed and Happy Hanuman Jayanti. I wish that you follow the teachings and footsteps of Bajrang Bali for a happier life.

Hanuman Jayanti messages

On Hanuman Jayanti, may you and your family have happiness, peace, and wealth. I hope the upcoming year is pleasant and healthy for you.

Let us pray to Hanuman on this auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and seek his blessings.

Hanuman Jayanti reminds us that we must take inspiration from Lord Hanuman to always be strong and inspiring in every situation. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

Let us always carry Lord Hanuman in our hearts. He will carry us across the ocean of sorrow. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.