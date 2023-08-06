Happy Friendship Day 2023: Here are the best wishes, quotes and messages

Here are some wishes, quotes and messages that you can share with your friends and make them feel special on the day of Friendship Day.

Friendship Day is observed annually on the first Sunday of August every year. The day is dedicated to celebrate the bonding among friends.

This year Friendship Day will be celebrated on Sunday, August 6.

The day honours the bond we share with our friends over the period of time. Friendship is considered to be one such relationship that allows us to choose while all other relations are kind of pre decided.

As friendship is one of the most genuine relationships among all, friendship is not based on any societal expectation, caste, creed, colour, age, or religion. Friendship Day plays the most vital role in commemorating this special relationship.

Wishes for Friendship Day 2023

Happy Friendship Day to you my amazing friend, thanks for always being a part of my life.

Cheers to the bond we share that makes our life brighter and life warmer. Happy Friendship Day 2023.

Our bond knew no distance. Sending you warm wishes all across the miles. Happy Friendship Day 2023.

I am willing to cherish the most valuable thing for life, which is your friendship. Happy Friendship Day bestie.

Thanks for being my biggest supporter when I was right and my biggest critic when I went wrong. You play the most crucial role in my life. Happy Friendship Day.

Quotes for Friendship Day 2023

“A friend is one that knows you as you are, understands where you have been, accepts what you have become, and still, allows you to grow.” - William Shakespeare

“Friendship is the only cement that will always hold the world together.”- Woodrow Wilson

“Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It is not something you learn in school. But, if you have not learned the meaning of friendship, you really have not learned anything.” - Muhammad Ali

“A friend is one soul abiding in two bodies.” – Aristotle

“Friendship is a sheltering tree.” Samuel-Taylor Coleridge

Messages for Friendship Day 2023

No matter how distant we are, our bond remains unbreakable. On this Friendship Day, let's cherish the strength of our friendship and keep our connection alive.

Your presence in my life brings immense joy, and I feel fortunate to have you as my confidant and companion. Happy Friendship Day Bestie.

The celebration of Friendship Day reminds me of the one that stands as my best friend and has always supported me. Happy Friendship Day.

Not many things in my life make me happy, but you are an exception. Happy friendship day to you my friend.