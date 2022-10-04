By CNBCTV18.com

Dussehra will be celebrated on October 5, this year. It is observed after the nine-day-long Sharad Navratri festivities. The day signifies the victory of good over evil. As per belief, it was on this day when Lord Rama defeated Ravana, the King of Lanka. People, in North India, burn the effigies of Ravana, Meghanada and Kumbakaran. Whereas, the eastern belt, the regions of West Bengal, and Odisha, mark the day as Subho Bijoya by immersing the idol of Goddess Durga in Ganga.

They say, any festival is incomplete without wishes and to make things easier for you, we have prepared a list of wishes that you can share with your family and friends.

Happy Dussehra 2022 Wishes:

– Sending warm wishes on this auspicious occasion of Dussehra. May this day bring you happiness, wealth, success and peace. Happy Dussehra.

– As we celebrate the victory of good over evil, may Lord Rama always be with you and show you the right path to walk on. Happy Dussehra.

– Let us enjoy the victory of good over evil. It’s time to encourage the good within us. May you have a wonderful Dussehra.

-May this Dussehra burn all the sadness and misery on this Earth and bring an abundance of joy and prosperity. Happy Dussehra.

– I wish you a very Happy Dussehra. May this occasion bring endless joy into your life.

– On this Dussehra, burn all the ego and anger within you and make a fresh start. Happy Vijayadashami.

Subho Bijoya messages:

-- May goddess Durga shower blessings and love on your family. Wishing a successful life for you! Blessings to Subho Bijoya Dashami! Stay happy and enjoy the occasion.

-- Hope you achieve all the endeavours in your life. May the mighty and powerful goddess Durga protect you against evil. Subho Bijoya Dashami!

--May this Bijoya Dashami light up your life and give you immense happiness. Hope you achieve success and joy on this day.

-- May this holy day bring joy and prosperity to your life. Wishing you a blessed Subho Bijoya Dashami!