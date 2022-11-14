Happy Children’s Day 2022: Top quotes from Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru

By CNBCTV18.com

Children’s Day or Bal Diwas is celebrated on November 14 every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

Every year, Children's Day or Bal Diwas, is celebrated in India on November 14, on Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary. The first Prime Minister of India believed that children are the country's future, and their nurturing will determine the future course of our country.

He came to be known as Chacha Nehru for his love for children, and on November 14, the country pays tribute to the first Prime Minister of India and his development vision. Schools and educational institutes organise cultural activities and events on Children's Day.

Here are some of the remarkable quotes by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru to celebrate this special day to share with friends and family.

“Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the nation's future and the citizens of tomorrow.”

“The object of education was to produce a desire to serve the community as a whole and to apply the knowledge gained not only for personal but for public welfare.”

“The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country.”

“A university stands for humanism, for tolerance, for reason, for the adventure of ideas and for the search for truth.”

"The vast army of children across the world, outwardly different kinds of clothes, and yet so very like another. If you bring them together, they play or quarrel, but even their quarrel is some kind of play. They do not think of differences amongst themselves, differences of class or caste or colour or status. They are wiser than their father(s) or mother(s).”