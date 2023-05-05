Happy Buddha Purnima 2023: History, significance and wishes to share

According to the traditional calendar, Lord Gautam Buddha’s birth anniversary falls on Purnima tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Baishakh. This year Buddha Purnima will be celebrated on May 5.

Every year, Lord Buddha’s birth anniversary is celebrated on Purnima tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Baishakh. It is also believed that Buddha Purnima also marks the Nirvana (enlightenment) and parinirvana (death) day of Lord Buddha, the founder of Buddhism.

This year, Buddha Purnima coincides with the year's first lunar eclipse, and it marks the 2585th birth anniversary of Lord Buddha.

The festival of Buddha Purnima is widely celebrated across Asia in countries including India, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, Thailand, Tibet and China, among others.

Date and Time

As per the Drik Panchang, the Purnima tithi will begin at 4:14 AM on Friday, May 5, and last till 3:33 AM on Saturday, May 6.

History and Significance

According to ancient Buddhist texts, Lord Buddha was born on Purnima tithi in 563 BCE in Lumbini, now in Nepal.

As per popular belief, the day also marks Nirvana or Vesak, when Lord Buddha attained enlightenment under the Bodhi tree in Bodh Gaya, Bihar.

The festival of Buddha Purnima marks an important occasion for all the followers of Buddhism.

Also known as Buddha Jayanti, the festival holds great significance among Hindus and Buddhists who offer special prayers to Lord Buddha while some worship Lord Vishnu and recite Satyanarayan Katha, and observe Satyanarayan fast on the day.

Wishes and quotes to share with your loved ones and friends:

May the teachings of Lord Buddha inspire you to be kind, compassionate, and mindful in all your actions. Happy Buddha Purnima!

May you get the power to bring positivity in your mind and body to attract whatever you imagine for yourself. Happy Buddha Purnima!

In this world filled with materialistic pleasures may you get Lord Buddha's blessings to cherish true happiness in your life. Happy Buddha Purnima.

On this holy day, let us renew our commitment to the path of dharma and cultivate inner peace and happiness. Happy Vesak!

May the light of wisdom illuminate your life and dispel the darkness of ignorance. May you attain the supreme bliss of Nirvana. Happy Buddha Purnima!

On the auspicious day of Buddha Purnima may darkness be removed from your life. Happy Buddha Purnima!