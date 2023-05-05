Happy Buddha Purnima 2023: History, significance and wishes to share

According to the traditional calendar, Lord Gautam Buddha’s birth anniversary falls on Purnima tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Baishakh. This year Buddha Purnima will be celebrated on May 5.

Every year, Lord Buddha’s birth anniversary is celebrated on Purnima tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Baishakh. It is also believed that Buddha Purnima also marks the Nirvana (enlightenment) and parinirvana (death) day of Lord Buddha, the founder of Buddhism.

This year, Buddha Purnima coincides with the year's first lunar eclipse, and it marks the 2585th birth anniversary of Lord Buddha.