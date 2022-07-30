Happy Birthday Sonu Sood: A look at the actor’s humanitarian initiatives

Sonu Sood is famous for his bad guy roles in Bollywood movies, but in real life, he is a hero for many poor and needy people. Immediately after the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020, the actor came forward to help the poor labourers, daily wagers and factory workers, who faced enormous difficulty amid the national lockdown.

He not only arranged transportation for lakhs of stranded migrant workers and students to help them return home, but he also provided employment and financial assistance to many. He went out of the way to make sure he could help as many people as possible.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) awarded him the SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award for the initiatives he and his team took during the first wave of the pandemic putting their own life at risk.

As the actor celebrates his birthday today, let's take this day as an opportunity to shed light on the humanitarian aid he has provided to lakhs of people across the country.

Provided his Mumbai hotel to doctors

During the nationwide lockdown in March 2020, a large number of medical staff and doctors had to work extra hours to save lives. The doctors, nurses and other medical staff could not even go to their homes due to the fear of spreading Covid-19 infections. So, Sonu Sood decided to open the doors of his hotel in the Juhu area of Mumbai to accommodate the health workers.

Shakti Annadanam scheme

Many people couldn't afford proper meals as the lockdown resulted in job losses and a crisis in the availability of food items. Sonu then decided to start a campaign to feed the hungry. He established Shakti Annadanam in memory of his late father, Shakti Sagar Sood, with the goal of providing food to at least 45,000 people in Mumbai every day.

Helping daily wage workers reach back home safely

There was no public transportation available during the lockdown. As a result, lakhs of daily wage workers were stranded at their workplaces. They started walking miles to reach the homes. However, the actor couldn't see them suffer any longer and stepped in to offer his assistance. He and his team made sure that migrants, who contacted them, returned home.

Besides, when Sonu came to know that a group of Indian students had become stranded in Kyrgyzstan, he arranged for a chartered flight to airlift them and helped them safely reach home.

Pravasi Rojgar Employment Scheme

Sonu Sood introduced the 'Pravasi Rojgar' platform to help migrant workers find work. Not only did he give jobs, but he also provided workers with housing.

Prof Saroj Sood scholarships for higher education

Sonu Sood also launched a scholarship programme for students pursuing higher education. Sonu kept the name of the scholarship after his late mother, Professor Saroj Sood. "I believe, financial challenges should not stop anyone from reaching their full potential," he wrote on his Instagram account while making an announcement about the scholarship.