Happy Birthday President Droupadi Murmu: Inspiring quotes and fascinating facts

President Droupadi Murmu created history by becoming the 15th president of India on July 25, 2022. President Murmu, taking over India’s highest constitutional post, was unique in many ways. She was the first tribal and second woman to become the president of India. Among the 15 presidents of the country, she was the youngest to occupy the highest constitutional office.

A tribal leader from Rairangpur in the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha, President Murmu is known for her humble and soft-spoken nature. Born on June 20, 1958, she made her way into politics over the years by dint of her determination and hard work. Her journey from a Santali village to the Rashtrapati Bhavan is the stuff of legends.

President Murmu’s political journey

Murmu served from 2015 to 2021 as the eighth governor of Jharkhand. Previously, from 2000 to 2009 she also served as the member of Odisha Legislative Assembly from Rairangpur Assembly constituency and also as minister of state, government of Odisha, from 2000 to 2004.

Before actually getting into politics, she worked as a clerk in the State Irrigation and Power Department from 1979 to 1983. Later, she worked as a teacher at Aurobindo Integral Education Center, Rairangpur, from 1994 to 1997.

Personal life

Droupadi Murmu was born in a Santali tribal family in Uparbeda village of Mayurbhanj district. Both her father and grandfather were the village heads. She was married to a banker, Shyam Charan Murmu, who died in 2014. Fate had worse in store for her, as both her sons also died. Despite immense personal tragedy, she managed to provide a good education to her only daughter, who is now a bank officer.

Educational background

Murmu completed her early education from a local primary school at Uperbeda. She then moved to state capital Bhubaneswar for higher studies. She completed her secondary education from a girl’s school and later earned a BA degree from Rama Devi Women’s College, under Utkal University.

Top inspirational quotes

My election is proof that the poor in India can dream and make them come true.

For me, getting primary education was a dream.

I want to tell the youth, don't just focus on your future but also lay the foundation of the country's future. As president, you have my full support.

I will focus on the welfare of the marginalised.

India is adding new episodes of development in every sphere...India's fight against the Covid pandemic has increased its global influence.

All I want (is for) all sisters and daughters to be empowered further as they continue to elevate their contribution in all fields.