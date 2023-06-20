Happy Birthday President Droupadi Murmu: Inspiring quotes and fascinating facts

3 Min(s) Read
President Droupadi Murmu created history by becoming the 15th president of India on July 25, 2022. President Murmu, taking over India’s highest constitutional post, was unique in many ways. She was the first tribal and second woman to become the president of India. Among the 15 presidents of the country, she was the youngest to occupy the highest constitutional office.
A tribal leader from Rairangpur in the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha, President Murmu is known for her humble and soft-spoken nature. Born on June 20, 1958, she made her way into politics over the years by dint of her determination and hard work. Her journey from a Santali village to the Rashtrapati Bhavan is the stuff of legends.
President Murmu’s political journey