CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsHappy Birthday President Droupadi Murmu: Inspiring quotes and fascinating facts

Happy Birthday President Droupadi Murmu: Inspiring quotes and fascinating facts

Happy Birthday President Droupadi Murmu: Inspiring quotes and fascinating facts
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 20, 2023 7:29:05 AM IST (Published)

A tribal leader from Rairangpur in the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha, President Droupadi Murmu is known for her humble and soft-spoken nature. Born on June 20, 1958, she made her way into politics, crossing many hurdles and surviving deep personal loss.

President Droupadi Murmu created history by becoming the 15th president of India on July 25, 2022.  President Murmu, taking over India’s highest constitutional post, was unique in many ways. She was the first tribal and second woman to become the president of India. Among the 15 presidents of the country, she was the youngest to occupy the highest constitutional office.

A tribal leader from Rairangpur in the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha, President Murmu is known for her humble and soft-spoken nature. Born on June 20, 1958, she made her way into politics over the years by dint of her determination and hard work. Her journey from a Santali village to the Rashtrapati Bhavan is the stuff of legends.


President Murmu’s political journey

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X