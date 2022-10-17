Happy birthday Bhagwant Mann: A look at his journey from a comedian to becoming Punjab CM

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Mann was famous for his long-running television shows Jugnu Kehnda Hai and Jugnu Mast Mast. He also competed in the Great Indian Laughter Challenge on Star Plus in 2008.

Standup comedian-turned politician, Bhagwant Mann became the chief minister of Punjab earlier this year, following the Aam Aadmi Party's landslide victory in the state assembly election. Mann won the Dhuri seat with a margin of 58,206 votes. He has seen a meteoric rise in his political career, debuting in 2011 and making it to the CM's post in the state in a span of 11 years.

As he celebrates his 49th birthday on October 17, let's a look at Mann's journey from a comedian to becoming the Chief Minister of Punjab.

Rising to fame

Mann comes from a family of schoolteachers and was born in Satoj village of Sangrur district in 1973. He graduated in Commerce from Shaheed Udham Singh Government College in 1992. It was during this time that he first tasted popularity at the age of 18, when he released his audio cassette.

He became a household name with his long-running television shows Jugnu Kehnda Hai and Jugnu Mast Mast. Known for his social and political satire, Mann become the undisputed king of comedy in 2008 after competing in the Great Indian Laughter Challenge on Star Plus. Mann also acted in the National Award-winning film “Main Maa Punjab Dee”.

Entry into politics

Mann joined the People’s Party of Punjab, founded by Akali patriarch Parkash Singh Badal’s nephew Manpreet Singh Badal, while at the peak of his career as a comedian. He first contested assembly elections in 2012 against former CM Rajinder Kaur Bhattal from Lehra (Sangrur).

After Badal merged his party with the Congress, Mann shifted to the AAP on invitation from its national convener Arvind Kejriwal. In 2014, Mann successfully contested from the Sangrur LS seat against Akali leader SS Dhindsa.

In 2017, Mann became the most visible face in the assembly polls in Punjab. However, he resigned as the president of the party’s state unit in 2018 after Kejriwal apologised to Akali leader Bikram S Majithia, whom Mann often lampooned, in a defamation case. A year later, he was reappointed as the party’s state chief.

Mann won the general elections in 2019 and became the party’s only MP from Punjab. Although popular in the state, Mann was accused by BJP leaders of delivering speeches in Parliament in an inebriated state. In 2019, Mann pledged to stay away from liquor.