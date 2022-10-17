    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    Happy birthday Bhagwant Mann: A look at his journey from a comedian to becoming Punjab CM

    Happy birthday Bhagwant Mann: A look at his journey from a comedian to becoming Punjab CM

    Happy birthday Bhagwant Mann: A look at his journey from a comedian to becoming Punjab CM
    Read Time
    3 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Mann was famous for his long-running television shows Jugnu Kehnda Hai and Jugnu Mast Mast. He also competed in the Great Indian Laughter Challenge on Star Plus in 2008.

    Standup comedian-turned politician, Bhagwant Mann became the chief minister of Punjab earlier this year, following the Aam Aadmi Party's landslide victory in the state assembly election. Mann won the Dhuri seat with a margin of 58,206 votes. He has seen a meteoric rise in his political career, debuting in 2011 and making it to the CM's post in the state in a span of 11 years.
    As he celebrates his 49th birthday on October 17, let's a look at Mann's journey from a comedian to becoming the Chief Minister of Punjab.
    Rising to fame
    Mann comes from a family of schoolteachers and was born in Satoj village of Sangrur district in 1973. He graduated in Commerce from Shaheed Udham Singh Government College in 1992. It was during this time that he first tasted popularity at the age of 18, when he released his audio cassette.
    He became a household name with his long-running television shows Jugnu Kehnda Hai and Jugnu Mast Mast. Known for his social and political satire, Mann become the undisputed king of comedy in 2008 after competing in the Great Indian Laughter Challenge on Star Plus. Mann also acted in the National Award-winning film “Main Maa Punjab Dee”.
    Entry into politics
    Mann joined the People’s Party of Punjab, founded by Akali patriarch Parkash Singh Badal’s nephew Manpreet Singh Badal, while at the peak of his career as a comedian. He first contested assembly elections in 2012 against former CM Rajinder Kaur Bhattal from Lehra (Sangrur).
    Also read: View | Six months of AAP govt in Punjab — hits, misses and hope for a good path
    After Badal merged his party with the Congress, Mann shifted to the AAP on invitation from its national convener Arvind Kejriwal. In 2014, Mann successfully contested from the Sangrur LS seat against Akali leader SS Dhindsa.
    In 2017, Mann became the most visible face in the assembly polls in Punjab. However, he resigned as the president of the party’s state unit in 2018 after Kejriwal apologised to Akali leader Bikram S Majithia, whom Mann often lampooned, in a defamation case. A year later, he was reappointed as the party’s state chief.
    Mann won the general elections in 2019 and became the party’s only MP from Punjab. Although popular in the state, Mann was accused by BJP leaders of delivering speeches in Parliament in an inebriated state. In 2019, Mann pledged to stay away from liquor.
    Also read: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann ties knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur — who is the bride
    (Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Bhagwant MannPunjab Chief Minister

    Previous Article

    RAF deployed in central Delhi's Ranjit Nagar after man killed in street brawl

    Next Article

    TV actor Vaishali Takkar dies, alleges 'harassment' and 'stress' in suicide note

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng