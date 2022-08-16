Happy Birthday Arvind Kejriwal: Here are some lesser-known facts about AAP's chief

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal turns 54 on August 16. Kejriwal is known for his simplicity and is a firm opponent of corruption. On his 54th birthday here are some interesting facts about him.

Popularly known as the 'Aam Aadmi' (common man) of India, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal turned 54 on August 16. Kejriwal is the seventh Chief Minister of Delhi and has been serving the post since February 2015. He had briefly held the post of the CM between December 2013 and February 2014, but he stepped down after 49 days. Kejriwal is known for his simplicity and is a firm opponent of corruption.

Before going to IIT, Kejriwal wanted to become a doctor and was preparing for medical exams. However, his senior Arvind Pandey was doing engineering from IIT, and he inspired Kejriwal to study engineering.

Kejriwal wasn’t outgoing or interested in leisurely activities in college. His friends remember him as someone more interested in theatre than academics.

Arvind Kejiriwal cleared both IIT-JEE and Civil services exam in the first attempt.

He started working in the Income Tax department, and on the side started an NGO called ‘Parivartan’ that helped people to get their work done without paying any bribes.

Kejriwal refused to have a peon and cleaned his own desk, emptied his trash bin, and avoided going to office get-togethers.

Arvind Kejriwal is a vegetarian and has been a keen practitioner of Vipassana for many years.

He is a movie buff. However, he says that he doesn’t find time for films now. Kejriwal is a fan of Aamir Khan, admires his work and enjoys watching comedies.

Kejriwal has six defamation cases against him.

Kejriwal was awarded with the Raman Magsaysay Award for being an emerging leader in 2006.