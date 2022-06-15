Anna Hazare has miles to go even as he turns 85

Telangana Chief Minister and TRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao is said to have discussed with other political parties the possibility of fielding social activist Anna Hazare as the presidential candidate, a recent report said.

Hazare, who emerged as the face of India's fight against corruption a decade ago, has been a social activist. He has fought many battles, including some as a soldier in the Indian Army. However, his greatest battle was the fight pushing for anti-corruption laws in India in 2011, which gained massive public support. Hazare’s hunger strike for 96 hours exerted pressure on the government, which finally agreed to all his demands.

As Kisan Baburao Hazare aka Anna Hazare turns 85 today (June 15), here’s a look at some of his past and current fights for change that inspired millions of Indians.

Back to Ralegan Siddhi

After taking voluntary retirement from the 9th Maratha Battalion of the Indian Army in 1978 at the age of 39, Hazare returned home to Ralegan Siddhi, a village in Maharashtra's drought-prone Ahmadnagar. It broke his heart to see the farmers’ struggle for survival. Hazare then worked towards ridding the village of alcoholism and setting up rainwater conservation that helped transform Ralegan Siddhi into a sterling model village. He received the Padma Bhushan, which is the third-highest civilian award in India, in 1992 for his efforts in establishing Ralegan Siddhi as a model for others.

Anti-corruption movement

Despite the introduction of the Lokpal Bill in Parliament several times between 1971 and 2008, it was not passed. Hazare initiated the public movement for a Jan Lokpal Bill along with others like Kiran Bedi and Arvind Kejriwal. The movement gained momentum in April 2011 when Hazare went on an indefinite fast at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. The social reformer broke his fast after the government agreed to set up a committee to draft the Lokpal Bill together.

Two years later, Hazare renewed his push for the passage of the Jan Lokpal Bill in December 2013, embarking on another indefinite hunger strike in Ralegan Siddhi. The Bill was finally passed by both Houses of the Parliament on December 17-18, after which Hazare broke his nine-day fast.

The fight continues

Hazare continues to fight against corruption even at the age of 85. He plans to launch his own organisation, ‘Rashtriya Lok Andolan,’ in New Delhi on June 19.

Last month, Hazare warned of launching another agitation for the delay in enacting the Lokayukta Act in Maharashtra. The octogenarian asked the government to resign if it failed to enact the anti-corruption legislation.