Apart from his business acumen, Mahindra is also known for his philanthropic efforts. He is the founder of the Nanhi Kali initiative, which aims to provide education to underprivileged girls in India. He also supports various other social causes through the Mahindra Foundation.

Anand Mahindra, the billionaire industrialist and philanthropist, celebrates his birthday on May 1, 2023. The chairman of the Mahindra Group, a multinational conglomerate based in Mumbai, turns 68 today.

Born in a business family in Mumbai in 1955, Mahindra pursued his education in the United States, where he earned an MBA from the Harvard Business School. He joined the Mahindra Group in 1981 and has been instrumental in transforming the company into a global brand. Under his leadership, the group has expanded into various industries, including automobiles, aerospace, defence, hospitality, and finance.

Anand Mahindra has earned the love of many users on social media, specifically for his messages and inspiring posts on Twitter. In his tweets he never misses a chance to appreciate and support the talents he spots or the country’s achievements in various fields.

Here are some inspirational quotes by Anand Mahindra:

“Whether in services or in manufacturing, the trick is to stay ahead of the curve. I believe we should not wait to be disrupted — we should become disruptors ourselves.”

“You have to seed internal disruptors. You need sources of internal disruption. They don't guarantee your survival, but you have got to try.”

“Sometimes the only kind of innovation comes when you have some solitude; when you step away.”

“Nobody understands how the world will change. The only way you can plan for the future is to have scenarios. You must have the courage to leap of faith in one of them.”

“I have always said that more than 'big bang' reforms, it is every day what is happening, changing on the ground.”

Anand Mahindra's leadership, vision, and philanthropy have made him a role model for many. He is one of the most respected and influential business leaders in India and has been honoured with numerous awards for his contributions to society.