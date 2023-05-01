English
Anand Mahindra turns 68 today: Inspirational quotes by India's popular business tycoon

Anand Mahindra turns 68 today: Inspirational quotes by India’s popular business tycoon

Anand Mahindra turns 68 today: Inspirational quotes by India’s popular business tycoon
By CNBCTV18.com May 1, 2023 8:48:49 AM IST (Published)

Apart from his business acumen, Mahindra is also known for his philanthropic efforts. He is the founder of the Nanhi Kali initiative, which aims to provide education to underprivileged girls in India. He also supports various other social causes through the Mahindra Foundation.

Anand Mahindra, the billionaire industrialist and philanthropist, celebrates his birthday on May 1, 2023. The chairman of the Mahindra Group, a multinational conglomerate based in Mumbai, turns 68 today.

Born in a business family in Mumbai in 1955, Mahindra pursued his education in the United States, where he earned an MBA from the Harvard Business School. He joined the Mahindra Group in 1981 and has been instrumental in transforming the company into a global brand. Under his leadership, the group has expanded into various industries, including automobiles, aerospace, defence, hospitality, and finance.
Apart from his business acumen, Mahindra is also known for his philanthropic efforts. He is the founder of the Nanhi Kali initiative, which aims to provide education to underprivileged girls in India. He also supports various other social causes through the Mahindra Foundation.
X