Hanuman Jayanti: Delhi Police allows procession in Jahangirpuri, Governor makes surprise visit in Bengal | WATCH

Ahead of Hanuman Jayanti celebrations, the Centre issued an advisory to all states and union territories to maintain law and order and ensure peaceful observance. This came after communal violence was reported during the Ram Navami processions in West Bengal and Bihar.

Here's how states are preparing for Hanuman Jayanti festivities:

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MH), in its advisory, urges state and Union Territory governments to monitor any factors that could disturb communal harmony in society and has been issued to encourage the peaceful celebration of the festival across the country.

Delhi

The Delhi Police conducted a flag march in Jahangirpuri, which was hit by communal violence during the festival last year. Organisers have applied for procession permissions and the routes have been regulated to ensure a safe and secure event.

The police have a strategic deployment of parliamentary forces and will ensure all places expecting processions are safe, Special Commissioner of Police Dependra Pathak said.

Delhi police gave permission to take out the Shobha Yatra within a certain distance in the Jahangirpuri area on Thursday. Processions by the Bajrang Dal were seen in Delhi's Nandnagri area as well.

Speaking to ANI, police officials said procession organisers will follow approved routes. Around 200-300 people will participate in one procession and around 500 in another.

West Bengal

Governor CV Ananda Bose made a surprise visit to Kolkata's Ekbalpur neighbourhood on Thursday afternoon to inspect the law and order situation in the area.

In West Bengal's Hooghly and Howrah districts, prohibitory orders are in place after clashes broke out between two groups during the Ram Navami procession.

Central police forces have also been deployed in Kolkata , Hooghly and Barrackpore to maintain law and order.

Police received around 2,000 rally applications. On Wednesday, the right-wing Hindu organisation Vishwa Hindu Parishad also announced that they will conduct 500 Hanuman Jayanti programmes across West Bengal. Officials ensured that no weapons would be carried.

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday said that the conditions for granting no-objection certificates for holding rallies, meetings and processions should be more stringent and that they should not be conducted in areas where prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Penal Code have been promulgated.

The court on Wednesday had urged the West Bengal government to requisition central forces to maintain peace and the Centre to make swift arrangements for such deployment.

The state has been asked to file an action taken report on the next date of hearing, and the intelligence wing of the state police has been directed to be strengthened.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee yesterday urged "Hindu brothers" to protect minorities and SCSTs, and ensure they are not "tortured," alleging that there are plans for another round of violence in West Bengal.

Bihar

On the occasion of Ram Navami on March 30 and 31, communal violence took place in Bihar's Sasaram and Biharsharif where 170 people were arrested. Vehicles, houses and shops were torched and several people were injured in communal flare-ups.

The home ministry has sent additional paramilitary forces to Bihar to assist the state administration in handling the situation.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday also unveiled a 54-foot-tall statue of Lord Hanuman at the Sarangpur temple in Gujarat's Botad district.

With agency inputs.