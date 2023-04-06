Breaking News
RBI policy: Top 10 highlights at a glance
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsHanuman Jayanti: Delhi Police allows procession in Jahangirpuri, tight security in Bengal

Hanuman Jayanti: Delhi Police allows procession in Jahangirpuri, tight security in Bengal

Hanuman Jayanti: Delhi Police allows procession in Jahangirpuri, tight security in Bengal
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 6, 2023 11:36:49 AM IST (Updated)

The Home Ministry advisory urges state and Union Territory governments to monitor any factors that could disturb communal harmony in society and has been issued to encourage the peaceful celebration of the festival across the country.

Ahead of Hanuman Jayanti celebrations, the Centre issued an advisory to all states and union territories to maintain law and order and ensure peaceful observance. This came after communal violence was reported during the Ram Navami processions in West Bengal and Bihar.

Recommended Articles

View All
World View: Israeli Spring — the price that Netanyahu paid for indifference to public opinion

World View: Israeli Spring — the price that Netanyahu paid for indifference to public opinion

Apr 6, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Economy and Monetary Policy — a “higher for longer” cloud hovers over the Indian growth landscape

Economy and Monetary Policy — a “higher for longer” cloud hovers over the Indian growth landscape

Apr 6, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Employer Branding — here's everything that you want to know about this emerging career choice

Employer Branding — here's everything that you want to know about this emerging career choice

Apr 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Finland joins NATO. Here's why Russia is rustled by the world's most powerful military alliance

Finland joins NATO. Here's why Russia is rustled by the world's most powerful military alliance

Apr 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


Here's how states are preparing for Hanuman Jayanti festivities:
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MH), in its advisory, urges state and Union Territory governments to monitor any factors that could disturb communal harmony in society and has been issued to encourage the peaceful celebration of the festival across the country.
Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday also unveiled a 54-foot-tall statue of Lord Hanuman at the Sarangpur temple in Gujarat's Botad district.
Delhi
The Delhi Police are conduct flag march in Jahangirpuri, which was hit by communal violence during the festival last year. Organisers have applied for procession permissions and the routes have been regulated to ensure a safe and secure event.
ALSO READ | Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Date, time, significance and all you need to know
Delhi police gave permission to take out the Shobha Yatra within certain distance in the Jahangirpuri area on Thursday. Speaking to ANI, police officials said procession organisers will follow approved routes. Around 200-300 people will participate in one procession and around 500 in another.
Last year, eight police personnel and a local resident were injured in stone-pelting and arson during the festival in Jahangirpuri.
West Bengal
In West Bengal's Hooghly and Howrah districts, prohibitory orders are in place after clashes broke out between two groups during the Ram Navami procession.
Central police forces have also been deployed in Kolkata, Hooghly and Barrackpore to maintain law and order.
Police received around 2,000 rally applications. On Wednesday, the right-wing Hindu organisation Vishwa Hindu Parishad also announced that they will conduct 500 Hanuman Jayanti programmes across West Bengal. Officials ensured that no weapons would be carried.
ALSO READ | Mamata warns of violence on Hanuman Jayanti, urges Hindus to protect Muslims
The Calcutta High Court on Thursday said that the conditions for granting no-objection certificates for holding rallies, meetings and processions should be more stringent and that they should not be conducted in areas where prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Penal Code have been promulgated.
The court on Wednesday had urged the West Bengal government to requisition central forces to maintain peace and the Centre to make swift arrangements for such deployment.
The state has been asked to file an action taken report on the next date of hearing, and the intelligence wing of the state police has been directed to be strengthened.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee yesterday urged "Hindu brothers" to protect minorities and SCSTs, and ensure they are not "tortured," alleging that there are plans for another round of violence in West Bengal.
Bihar
On the occasion of Ram Navami on March 30 and 31, communal violence took place in Bihar's Sasaram and Biharsharif where 170 people were arrested. Vehicles, houses and shops were torched and several people were injured in communal flare-ups.
ALSO READ | Ram Navami violence | Fresh explosion jolts Bihar's Sasaram, Internet suspended in Bengal's Hooghly — VISUALS
The home ministry has sent additional paramilitary forces to Bihar to assist the state administration in handling the situation.
First Published: Apr 6, 2023 10:53 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

BiharDelhiHanumanWest Bengal

Previous Article

Indian Army Agniveer admit card released, check how to download

Next Article

'Satyendar Jain may tamper with evidence': Delhi HC dismisses bail plea in money laundering case

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X