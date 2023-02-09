English
Half eaten body of missing woman found in Corbett Tiger Reserve

By Soham Shetty  Feb 9, 2023 4:25:13 PM IST (Published)

The discovery of a half-eaten body of missing woman Kamala Devi in the buffer zone of the Corbett Tiger Reserve has raised concerns about the safety of nearby villages and the need for increased measures to protect both wildlife and local residents.

Police have found the half-eaten body of a missing woman in the buffer zone of the Corbett Tiger Reserve. The victim, 38-year-old Kamala Devi, had been missing since Wednesday evening from a village in Salt area of Almora district.

According to Chief Conservator of Forest, Kumaon Prasanna Kumar Patra, the body was discovered near Badangarh canal by forest guards. Patra reported that it is not clear at this time whether Kamala was killed by a tiger or leopard.
Also read | PM Modi to inaugurate two Vande Bharat Express trains in Mumbai; check routes
This discovery has sparked concerns about the safety of nearby villages and the need for increased measures to protect both wildlife and local residents. The authorities are currently investigating the situation and conducting a thorough examination of the area to determine the cause of Kamala's death.
Supreme Court halts construction activities in tiger reserves, national parks, and wildlife sanctuaries
The Supreme Court of India has ordered a halt to all construction activities in the core areas of tiger reserves, national parks, and wildlife sanctuaries. This decision comes in response to a recent controversy over the Uttarakhand government's proposal to build animal enclosures inside the Jim Corbett National Park.
The court's decision was based on the recommendations of a court-constituted panel, which suggested that the guidelines for setting up zoos and safaris within tiger reserves and wildlife sanctuaries be withdrawn or amended to discourage non-site-specific tourism activities.
The bench was hearing a batch of applications that raised concerns about the illegal construction of buildings and waterbodies, and the unlawful felling of trees in the Jim Corbett National Park. The counsel argued that the construction activities were in complete violation of the Supreme Court's orders and that no statutory prior approval was obtained.
The court issued a temporary injunction on further construction activities, expressing severe disapproval of the policy of constructing animal enclosures inside national parks and wildlife sanctuaries.
(Edited by : Soham Shetty)
