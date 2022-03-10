Haldwani Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Haldwani Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Haldwani is an assembly constituency in the Nainital district, in the Kumaon region of the state of Uttarakhand.

The Haldwani legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Haldwani was won by Indira Hridayesh of the INC. He defeated BJP's Jogendra Pal Singh Rautela.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Indira Hridyesh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Indira Hridayesh garnered 43786 votes, securing 46.49 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 6557 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 6.96 percent.

The total number of voters in the Haldwani constituency stands at 151396 with 79038 male voters and 72358 female voters.