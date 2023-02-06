HAL exposes lies: PM Modi takes a jab at Congress over Rafale allegations

Rahul Gandhi had in 2019 alleged that the BJP government was destroying HAL and rendering youths of Karnataka jobless.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took potshots at the Congress, saying Hindustan Aeronautics Limited or HAL had exposed lies and falsehood propagators. He was inaugurating the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Helicopter Factory at Tumakuru in Karnataka.

“Misinformation was spread about HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited), and many false allegations were made against our government," PM Modi said. "Many working hours of Parliament were wasted. HAL's Helicopter Factory and its rising power is exposing those lies and those who levelled false allegations. Truth reveals itself,” he said, adding that HAL is ensuring our defence’s self-reliance and becoming an attraction to the world.

In the runup to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Congress, led by Rahul Gandhi, had attacked the Narendra Modi government over alleged irregularities in the procurement of Rafale aircraft from French company Dassault at ₹ 59,000-crore. Rahul Gandhi had then alleged that the BJP government was destroying HAL and rendering youths of Karnataka jobless.

In an apparent reference to that, Modi said HAL’s helicopter factory will give jobs to thousands and make many more self reliant, besides strengthening the industries nearby.

The HAL’s Helicopter Factory at Tumakuru will manufacture 30 Light Utility Helicopters (LUH) in a year, which could later be increased to 60 and 90 in a phased manner.

The Prime Minister expressed delight that hundreds of arms and defence equipment are being manufactured in India which are being used by the Armed Forces. “From advanced assault rifles to tanks, aircraft carriers, helicopters, fighter jets, transport aircraft, India is manufacturing it all”, the Prime Minister remarked.

Earlier, Modi inaugurated the India Energy week, and describing India's phenomenal projected growth in energy demand, he invited global investors in the country's oil and gas exploration and new energy, including green hydrogen.

He said India’s share in the global oil demand will rise from 5 per cent to 11 per cent, and the gas demand will go up by 500 per cent.

"Today India is the most suitable place in the world for your investment," he said. "I ask you to explore all opportunities connected with India's energy sector. India is the most opportune place for investment today."

He also noted that over 6 lakh km of optical fibre network has been laid to provide internet facilities to villages. "The number of Broadband users in India has become 13 times more than it was 9 years ago, and the number of internet connections has tripled in the same period," the Prime Minister said.

He said India is working on expanding its refining capacity from 250 MMTPA to 450 MMPTA. The Prime Minister said that India's gas pipeline network will expand to 35,000 km in the next four-five years from 22,000 km presently.

Modi said that the government is working on a mission mode to increase the consumption of natural gas in India's energy mix from 6 per cent to 15 per cent by 2030 where all the needed infrastructure will be provided by ‘One Nation One Grid’.

Highlighting India’s emphasis on domestic exploration and production (E&P), Modi informed that the EP sector has shown interest in the areas hitherto considered inaccessible.

"We have reduced the 'No-Go' areas. Due to this, 10 lakh square kilometre area has been freed from the restrictions of No-Go. I would urge all the investors to make use of these opportunities, and increase your presence in the exploration of fossil fuels", he said.

On 20 per cent ethanol blending with petrol, he said India is moving towards achieving the target. Modi also showcased the government initiatives on promoting green hydrogen in the country.

He said, "Another sector in which India is taking lead in the world is Green Hydrogen. The National Green Hydrogen Mission will give a new direction to India in the 21st century". The Prime Minister also mentioned the recently unveiled National Hydrogen Mission, saying that it will bring investments worth Rs 8 lakh crore. He also talked about replacing 25 per cent of grey hydrogen used in the country with green hydrogen.

"Today, India is one of the world's leading voices in energy transition & developing new resources of energy. IMF, in their growth projections for 2023 also stated that India will remain the fastest-growing major economy," he said.

The Prime Minister earlier launched the 'Unbottled' initiative of Indian Oil under which uniforms will be made of recycled PET bottles. He also dedicated the twin-cooktop model of the IndianOil’s Indoor Solar Cooking System and flagged off its commercial roll-out. Modi also launched E20 fuel at 84 retail outlets of oil marketing companies in 11 states/UTs along the lines of the ethanol blending roadmap. He also flagged off the Green Mobility Rally where vehicles running on green energy sources will participate and help create public awareness for green fuels.