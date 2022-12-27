Hailstorm hits Assam, damages hundreds of houses across villages

The hailstorm lashed Moran, Tingkhong, Naharkatia and other areas on Monday late night and Tuesday early morning, a senior official of the Dibrugarh district administration said. However no casualties were reported. The IMD said that Dibrugarh will have a minimum temperature of 13°C and a maximum temperature of 26°C along with a generally cloudy sky and one or two spells of rain or thundershowers.

As north and central India shivers due to coldwaves, and foggy condition continue to prevail over several parts of the country, a severe hailstorm has hit parts of Dibrugarh district in Assam on Tuesday, damaging over 200 houses across villages.

A video from ANI news agency shows the streets of Dibrugarh covered in hail after a storm lashed the area. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Dibrugarh will have a minimum temperature of 13°C and a maximum temperature of 26°C along with a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers today.

The hailstorm lashed Moran, Tingkhong, Naharkatia, and other areas late on Monday night and early on Tuesdaymorning, a senior official of the Dibrugarh district administration said. However no casualties were reported.

”It has led to widespread damage in the district. As per preliminary assessment in Moran sub-division, 210 houses have been damaged in 37 villages,” he said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said several houses under Moran and Tingkhong revenue circles have been reportedly damaged.

”Have instructed officials to make a detailed assessment of the damages caused. Government is extending all possible help to all those affected by it,” he wrote on Twitter.

According to IMD, dense to very dense fog conditions would continue over several parts of the country, including Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and West Rajasthan during the next 48 hours.

