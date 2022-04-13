Hailing cabs, taxis, autos could be near impossible in Delhi-NCR on April 18-19

Don’t be surprised if you have difficulty booking a cab in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) after the long weekend. In fact, you would be lucky if you do get a booking as rising fuel prices have led Delhi taxi and cab unions to declare a “chakka jam” for two days from April 18.

Hailing autos or e-rickshaws might be a pain, too.

Since April 8, Delhi’s taxi and cab unions have been protesting the hikes in fuel prices. Even autorickshaw unions want the government to provide Rs 35 per kg subsidy on CNG rates. Since March, the Delhi CNG price has increased by Rs 12.48 per kg and stands at Rs 69.11.

Despite the protests, the driver associations said that no members from the central or state governments have heard them. According to reports, the Delhi Taxi Tourist Transporters Association, Sarvodaya Driver Association of Delhi, Expert Driver Solution Association, and Sarvodaya Driver Welfare Association have given a six-day ultimatum to revise prices.

“We protested on April 8 against the fuel price hikes. We have submitted a memorandum to the central and Delhi governments,” Sanjay Samrat, president of the Delhi Tourist Taxi Transport Association, said.

“We have been protesting for five days, but the government is not listening to our demands. Now we have decided to go on a strike. The protest will continue till the government fulfils our demand.”

Delhi taxi driver associations also want the government to create apps such as those of Ola and Uber. An Ola cab driver, Ram Singh, said: “We are getting sandwiched from all sides. The government is raising fuel prices, the cost of maintaining our cars has gone up as has the cost of living, and customers want ACs on full blast. But our fares have not increased in proportion. Who will listen to us?”

Uber had announced on Monday that it would increase trip fares by 12 percent in Delhi-NCR to help its driver-partners. Ola , meanwhile, has not yet announced any hike in fares.

General secretary of Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh, Rajendra Soni, said the CNG price hikes have broken the backbone of drivers. "CNG is sold at above Rs 69 per kg, which is unprecedented. We will go on an indefinite strike from April 18 if this demand (of Rs 35 per kg subsidy) is not met," Soni said.

Delhi’s public transport, including cabs, autos, taxis and buses, is majorly CNG driven.

Petrol and diesel prices were last hiked on April 6, taking the total increase in rates in 16 days to Rs 10 per litre or over 10 percent. This was the 14th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.