Gyanvapi mosque: Varanasi court grants ASI 8 more weeks for scientific survey

Gyanvapi mosque: Varanasi court grants ASI 8 more weeks for scientific survey

A Varanasi court has granted an 8-week extension to the Archaeological Survey of India for its scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex, amid ongoing disputes over its historical origins.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Sept 8, 2023 3:55:25 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
Gyanvapi mosque: Varanasi court grants ASI 8 more weeks for scientific survey
In Varanasi, a local court has granted the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) an extension of eight weeks to complete its scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex and submit its report.

District Judge AK Vishvesh dismissed the objections raised by the mosque management committee and allowed the ASI additional time, as stated by government counsel Rajesh Mishra.
The ASI is currently conducting a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises, situated adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple, with the aim of determining whether the 17th-century mosque was built upon a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple.
This survey was initiated following the Allahabad High Court's endorsement of a Varanasi district court order, which deemed it "necessary in the interest of justice" and beneficial for both the Hindu and Muslim parties involved.
On August 29, one of the plaintiffs on the Hindu side in the case filed an application demanding an archaeological survey of the "wazukhana."
The Wazukhana area was sealed after the Supreme Court passed an interim order directing the Varanasi district magistrate to ensure protection of the area where the structure claimed to be a 'Shivling' was found during a video survey ordered by the court of the civil judge here.
Earlier, a suit was filed by five Hindu women seeking permission for regular worship of Shringar Gauri and other deities in the Gyanvapi mosque compound.
Media outlets have been banned from reporting on the investigation by a Varanasi court which issued a notice prohibiting ASI officials from speaking to the media.
The judge, District Judge AK Vishwesh, in his order, emphasised that the sensitive nature of the survey work warranted formal information sharing rather than press reporting.
The ASI-led scientific survey work is underway at the Gyanvapi mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi to determine whether a 17th-century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple. Five Muslim representatives are also a part of the survey.
With agency inputs.
Tags

Gyanvapi mosqueVaranasi

