Muslim side boycotts Gyanvapi mosque survey in Varanasi: 'Didn't receive any notice'

Gyanvapi mosque survey: "How can we participate when there is Supreme Court hearing in the same case today? We had requested postponement of the survey by a day," Mufti Abdul Batin Nomani, secretary of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, said on Monday.
Mufti Abdul Batin Nomani, secretary of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, boycotted the survey which was conducted in the Gyanvapi mosque complex on Monday. Nomani said, "We didn't receive any notice regarding the ASI (Archaeological Survey of India) survey."
"How can we participate when there is Supreme Court hearing in the same case today? We had requested postponement of the survey by a day...Therefore, we are boycotting the survey," Nomani said on Monday. The committee also demanded a extension of the survey time, News 18 reported.
The "scientific survey" of the Gyanvapi mosque complex near the Kashi Vishwanath temple began on Monday by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The ASI survey team was divided into four teams and each team was working at different locations inside the premises.
The barricaded ‘wazukhana’, where a structure claimed by Hindu litigants to be a ‘shivling’ exists, will not be part of the survey.
Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, an advocate representing the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi case, said a team of 30 ASI members, along with the Hindu and Muslim sides, are present inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex.
The survey started days after a Varanasi court ordered a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple to ascertain whether the mosque was built on the site of a Hindu temple.
