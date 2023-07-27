Allahabad HC to pronounce order on Gyanvapi mosque survey on August 3

1 Min Read
The Allahabad High Court resumed hearing the plea related to the matter on Thursday. An ASI official told the bench of Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker that the ASI team was not going to "destroy the structure (mosque)" in any way.
The Allahabad High Court has reserved its verdict on the archaeological survey to be conducted at Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi. The court will pronounce its verdict on August 3 and till then the interim order staying the survey will continue.
The court on Wednesday extended a stay ordered by the Supreme Court till Thursday the survey by Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which was ordered by a Varanasi court on petitions by Hindu worshippers that the mosque was built on an ancient temple.
A Varanasi court directed the ASI to conduct a "detailed scientific survey", including excavations, wherever necessary, to determine if the mosque was built at a place where a temple existed earlier.
The Allahabad High Court resumed hearing the plea related to the matter on Thursday. An ASI official told the bench of Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker that the ASI team was not going to "destroy the structure (mosque)" in any way.
The mosque committee had moved the high court on July 25, a day after the Supreme Court halted the ASI survey till 5 pm on Wednesday, allowing time for the committee to appeal against the lower court's order.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
First Published: Jul 27, 2023 5:20 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Inflation still impacting household consumption, recovery could take two more quarters: Kantar
Jul 27, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Leaders Speak | India’s semiconductor renaissance — here's a closer look at the policies, partnerships and progress
Jul 27, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Tata Motors DVR: Decoding the tax math for shareholders post Tata Motors share allotment
Jul 27, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Zoomed Out| Diminishing ATMs — here's why it is a threat to furthering financial inclusion
Jul 27, 2023 IST5 Min Read