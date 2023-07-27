Allahabad HC to pronounce order on Gyanvapi mosque survey on August 3

The Allahabad High Court resumed hearing the plea related to the matter on Thursday. An ASI official told the bench of Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker that the ASI team was not going to "destroy the structure (mosque)" in any way.

The Allahabad High Court has reserved its verdict on the archaeological survey to be conducted at Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi. The court will pronounce its verdict on August 3 and till then the interim order staying the survey will continue.

The court on Wednesday extended a stay ordered by the Supreme Court till Thursday the survey by Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which was ordered by a Varanasi court on petitions by Hindu worshippers that the mosque was built on an ancient temple.

The Allahabad High Court resumed hearing the plea related to the matter on Thursday. An ASI official told the bench of Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker that the ASI team was not going to "destroy the structure (mosque)" in any way.

The mosque committee had moved the high court on July 25, a day after the Supreme Court halted the ASI survey till 5 pm on Wednesday, allowing time for the committee to appeal against the lower court's order.