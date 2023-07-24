SC halts ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque till July 26

Earlier in the day, senior counsel Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for the Gyanvapi mosque management committee, sought a stay on the Varanasi district court’s order.

The "scientific survey" of the Gyanvapi mosque complex has been halted at least till 5 pm on July 26. The Supreme Court said this in an order that put a stay on the Varanasi court order last week. The SC order came as the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) arrived in the mosque premises to conduct the survey on Monday.

Earlier in the day, senior counsel Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for the Gyanvapi mosque management committee, sought a stay on the Varanasi district court’s order. Ahmadi said an order of the district court was passed directing the ASI survey of the entire area which, "as per us, is in teeth of Supreme Court’s order".

Ahmadi further requested to defer the survey for two-three days.

The Supreme Court observed that it will give time till July 26 to the mosque committee to move the Allahabad High Court against the district court order. "Till then, we will say let the status quo be maintained at the site," the Supreme Court said.

Seeking a stay of the ASI survey, the Muslim side argued that it had earlier stayed the carbon dating of the structure, claimed as "shivling" by the Hindu side.

"What is the tearing hurry, this place has been a mosque since the 1500s? there must be a status quo order, Ahmadi tells Supreme Court," the Muslim side was quoted by ANI as saying.

"No excavation work to be done"

The court asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was representing the Uttar Pradesh government, to inform the ASI team that there should not be any "invasive work" or excavation at the site. "We will hear it (the plea) at 2 pm," the bench said.

The Supreme Court said on Monday that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will not do any work like excavation on Gyanvapi Mosque premises till July 31. "There will be only measurement, photography and radar imaging," the court said as the "scientific survey" of the mosque complex was underway in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

Recording the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, the Supreme Court said it appears that the ASI is not carrying out any excavation as ordered by the district court and no excavation is contemplated for a week.

During the hearing in the case aroun 11:15 am, the Supreme Court asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to get instructions on whether the ASI is doing any excavation work during the survey.

Mehta told the court that "not a brick has been removed nor is it planned to be removed. Right now what is going on is measurement, photography, and radar, which will not affect the structure."

A Varanasi court directed the ASI on Friday to conduct a "detailed scientific survey" -- including excavations, wherever necessary -- to determine if the mosque was built at a place where a temple existed earlier.

The Supreme Court later asked the Muslim side "how does the work going on now hampers the worship..." It said the ASI is not touching the structure as of now, it’s just measurement and photography.

The Supreme Court asked Gyanvapi mosque management committee to approach the Allahabad High Court against the Varanasi district court order on ASI survey of the mosque complex.

What the Varanasi Court had ordered

A Varanasi court directed the ASI on Friday to conduct a "detailed scientific survey" -- including excavations, wherever necessary -- to determine if the mosque was built at a place where a temple existed earlier.

The mosque's "wazookhana" (a small reservoir for Muslim devotees to perform ritual ablutions), where a structure claimed by the Hindu litigants to be a "Shivling" exists, will not be part of the survey, following an earlier Supreme Court order protecting that spot in the complex.

District judge A K Vishvesh has directed the ASI to submit a report to the court by August 4, along with video clips and photographs of the survey proceedings.