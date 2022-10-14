    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Gyanvapi mosque row: Varanasi court rejects plea for carbon dating of Shivling

    Gyanvapi mosque row: Varanasi court rejects plea for carbon dating of Shivling

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Hindu petitioners had during a court-mandated videography survey of the mosque premises claimed that a "Shivling" was found close to the "wazookhana", a small reservoir used by Muslim devotees to perform ritual ablutions before offering the namaz.

    A Varanasi Court on Friday rejected the Hindu side's demand seeking carbon dating and scientific investigation of 'Shivling' in the mosque complex. The court pronounced its verdict on a plea for the carbon dating of a "Shivling", claimed to be found on the Gyanvapi mosque premises.
    The Hindu side was mulling approaching the high court following the Varanasi court's order. "The judge has rejected our demand of seeking carbon dating. We are waiting for the order copy. The option of going to the High Court is available to us and we will place our point before the High Court also," said Advocate Madan Mohan Yadav, in Varanasi.
    Hindu petitioners had during a court-mandated videography survey of the mosque premises claimed that a "Shivling" was found close to the "wazookhana", a small reservoir used by Muslim devotees to perform ritual ablutions before offering the namaz.
    The claim was disputed by the Muslim side, which said the object was part of a "fountain". Advocate Mumtaz Ahmed, who appeared for the Muslim side, said they told the court that carbon dating of the object cannot be done.
    Arguments on the plea were complete on Tuesday and the court will pronounce its verdict on October 14, said.
    If the object gets damaged in the name of carbon dating, it amounts to the defiance of the order of the Supreme Court, District Government Counsel Mahendra Pratap Pandey said.
    Earlier, the Muslim side had contended that the Supreme Court had asked the Varanasi district magistrate to keep the object safe. In such a situation, getting it examined cannot be justified, they had said. The Muslim side also said the original case is about the worship of Shringar Gauri while the structure in the mosque has nothing to do with it. In such a condition, neither any investigation can be done by the Archaeological Department nor a legal report be called after conducting a scientific investigation, they had said.
