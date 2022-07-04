Gyanvapi mosque row: Varanasi court posts matter for July 12

The district court in Varanasi on Monday heard the arguments from the Muslim side in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex row. The court posted the matter for further hearing on July 12. The court heard the arguments on the maintainability of a plea by five Hindu women seeking permission for daily worship of the Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex.

"Muslim side has given its arguments, and the date for the next hearing is July 12 keeping in mind everyone's convenience. Muslim side to keep its arguments on law-point in front of the court then," said Advocate Vishnu Jain, representing the Hindu side.

During the hearing on May 30, the Muslim side argued against the maintainability of the plea, district government counsel Rana Sanjiv Singh said.

The Muslim side has argued that the plea is not maintainable as the Places of Worship Act 1991 prohibits conversion of any place of worship and mandates the maintenance of the religious character of any place of worship as it existed on August 15, 1947.

After the plea was filed, a lower court had ordered a videographic survey of the Gyanvapi complex, and the Hindu side had claimed a 'Shivling' was found during the exercise.

On May 20, the Supreme Court had transferred the case from a civil judge (senior division) to a district judge, saying looking at the "complexities" and "sensitivity" of the issue, it is better if a senior judicial officer with an experience of over 25-30 years handles this case.