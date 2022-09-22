Gyanvapi Mosque row | Varanasi court issues notice for carbon dating of 'Shivling', next hearing on Sept 29

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Gyanvapi mosque case | A videography survey of the the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri complex was conducted in May this year, following which the Hindu side claimed that a 'Shivling' was found close to the "wazu khana". This claim was contested by the Muslim side.

While hearing the Gyanvapi Mosque case on Thursday, the Varanasi court issued a notice to the Muslim side over a plea filed by the Hindu side seeking carbon dating of the 'Shivling' which was allegedly found in the mosque complex.

Vishnu S Jain, representing the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi mosque case , said they had filed an application to demand carbon dating. He said the court issued a notice over their application and demanded objections from the Muslim side.

"We're demanding carbon dating. The Muslim side says it's a fountain, but we say it's a Shivling. An independent body has to investigate and ascertain this," Jain had said earlier. He also mentioned that the court rejected the eight-week time sought by the mosque committee to prepare for the next hearing.

The next hearing in the matter will be held on September 29.

The Gyanvapi Mosque case pertains to a plea filed by five women seeking permission for the worship of Hindu deities whose idols were allegedly found to be located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque.

A videography survey of the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri complex was also conducted in May, following which the Hindu side claimed that a 'Shivling' was found close to the "wazu khana" — a small reservoir used by Muslim devotees to perform ritual ablutions before offering the namaz.

This claim was contested by the Muslim side. The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee said the Gyanvapi mosque is a Waqf property and questioned the maintainability of the plea.