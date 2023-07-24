The survey started days after a Varanasi court ordered a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple to ascertain whether the mosque was built on the site of a Hindu temple.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) began conducting a survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday. A team of the ASI arrived in Varanasi to conduct a "scientific" survey of the Gyanvapi mosque in a bid to determine if the mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple is built upon a temple.

"Today the Gyanvapi survey will be conducted, it is a good thing for us...the survey will begin at 7 am, can't say how long it will go on..., Sudhir Tripathi, advocate representing Hindu side, said.

Sohan Lal Arya, a petitioner in the Gyanvapi mosque case, told news agency ANI, "This is a very glorious moment for us for the Hindu community and crores of Hindus...survey is the only possible solution to this Gyanvapi issue".

#WATCH | Varanasi, UP: Police team enters Gyanvapi mosque complex, ASI survey begins pic.twitter.com/kAY9CwN0Eq — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 24, 2023

The survey started days after a Varanasi court ordered a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple to ascertain whether the mosque was built on the site of a Hindu temple.

On July 14, the court had reserved its order after hearing both Hindu and Muslim sides. The Muslims side had opposed the plea, saying an ASI survey could damage the complex.

What is the Gyanvapi mosque case?

The case pertains to a plea by five women seeking permission for worship of Hindu deities whose idols were allegedly found to be located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque.

The original suit was filed in 1991 in the Varanasi district court seeking the restoration of the ancient temple at the site where the Gyanvapi mosque is currently located.

Earlier, a lower court had ordered a videography survey of the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri complex complex. The survey work was completed on May 16 and the report was presented in the court on May 19.

Following the survey, the Hindu side claimed that the Shivling was found close to the "wazu khana"— a small reservoir used by Muslim devotees to perform ritual ablutions before offering the namaz.

This claim was contested by the Muslim side. The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee said the Gyanvapi mosque is a Waqf property and questioned the maintainability of the plea.