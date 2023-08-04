ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex begins

2 Min Read
The ASI survey of the Gyanvapi complex y began a day after the Allahabad High Court dismissed the Muslim side's plea challenging the Varanasi court's July 21 order and allowed the ASI to conduct the survey to ascertain if a temple was ever built on the spot.
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) began conducting the survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex on Friday. Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, an advocate representing the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi case said, "All people (including ASI officials) have reached there. The survey has started. We are also going inside."
The security was strengthened around the Gyanvapi premises on Friday. Sudhir Tripathi, another advocate representing the Hindu side, said only the ASI can tell as to how many days it will take to complete the survey. "It took seven to eight months to complete the survey of the Ram temple in Ayodhya...," he added.
On Thursday, the high court upheld the Varanasi district court order on July 21, that had allowed the ASI survey of the complex. After the ASI started conducting the survey July 24, senior counsel Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for the Gyanvapi mosque management committee, sought a stay on the Varanasi district court’s order. Following this, the Supreme Court halted the survey at least till 5 pm on July 26. It also asked asked the Allahabad Court to decide matter afresh.
The high court then delivered its verdict on Thursday, dismissing the plea filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid. The committee, which manages the mosque, had challenged the Varanasi court order, saying, "How can we participate when there is Supreme Court hearing in the same case today?"
First Published: Aug 4, 2023 7:35 AM IST
