Gyanvapi Mosque case: What is carbon dating and will it help resolve the dispute?

The Varanasi District court rejected the plea for carbon dating of a "shivling" found within the premises of the Gyanvapi mosque . The Hindu side in the case had demanded that carbon dating and scientific investigation be conducted on the object, while the plea was opposed by the Muslim side.

The court cited possibility of damage to the "shivling" while disallowing the plea. It also ordered the area where the object was found to be sealed.

The petitioners have pleaded for carbon dating of the disputed structure, claimed to be a shivling, found inside the "Wazookhana" during the video survey of the mosque on May 16. The Hindu side claimed that carbon dating would help establish that the mosque was built over the shrine which was a part of the Kashi Vishwanath temple complex.

However, the defendants claim that the alleged structure is a remnant of a fountain. The court's judgment over the plea will be based on the fact whether the carbon dating will have any relevance to the ongoing legal tussle.

What is carbon dating?

Carbon dating is a scientific process that is used to determine the age of an object. Carbon dating works by measuring the levels of radioactive carbon present in an object. By measuring carbon-14 levels, which naturally decay in an object due to their radioactive nature, scientists are able to roughly ascertain the age of objects. The method to do this is by comparing the ratio of carbon-12, a non-radioactive stable isotope of carbon, and carbon-14 present in the atmosphere.

While a living creature is alive the ratio is nearly the same as the one found in the atmosphere, but after their death the amount of Carbon-14 begins to reduce as it continues to decay without being replenished from the environment. As carbon is found in nearly every organic object, carbon dating can be widely used.

However, as carbon dating does use carbon, the method cannot be used on inorganic objects or objects that have no presence of any organic substance like stones, rocks, etc.

Other dating techniques do exist for determining the age of geological rock or stones and certain other inorganic compounds, they're not very useful, according to experts. This is because these dating techniques can only reveal when these stones or rocks were formed geologically, and not the time period when they were cut, shaped and installed at a certain place.

For carbon dating of affixed inorganic objects, the process is usually performed on organic sedimentation in, around or under the objects. While theoretically possible, such methods could be highly inaccurate.