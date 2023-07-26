Gyanvapi mosque case: Allahabad High Court stays ASI survey till Thursday

The bench of Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker directed ASI officials present at the site not to start demolition or excavation work on the mosque even though it was after 5 pm, the time till when the Supreme Court had directed the ASI not to start work on the site.

The Allahabad High Court has stayed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi till Thursday (July 27). It will hear the matter on Thursday, according to LiveLaw.

The bench of Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker directed ASI officials present at the site not to start demolition or excavation work on the mosque even though it was after 5 pm (on Wednesday), the time till when the Supreme Court had halted the survey work

The court resumed hearing a plea filed by the Gyanvapi mosque committee against the survey of the mosque complex by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Wednesday.

The survey, which was initiated on Monday, was put on hold by the Supreme Court until Wednesday 5 pm after the mosque committee objected to it. The survey was ordered in a bid to determine if the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi was built upon a temple.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court revived a plea by the Gyanvapi panel that it had inadvertently disposed of on July 24 while staying an ASI survey on the mosque premises.

This came after the Gyanvapi mosque management committee mentioned before the Supreme Court its application for a correction in the court’s Monday order where committee’s appeal questioning maintainability of a suit by Hindus in trial court seeking worship rights inside the mosque, was accidentally disposed of.

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took note of the submissions of senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for the Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia, that instead of its interim plea seeking halting of the ASI work, the main plea was disposed of by the court on the last date of hearing.

CJI DY Chandrachud led bench asked senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for mosque committee, to inform Solicitor General Tushar Mehta so that he can appear before the bench.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, which manages the mosque, moved the high court on Tuesday. The counsel for the committee, senior advocate SFA Naqvi, prayed for an early hearing of the case before Chief Justice Diwaker stating that there is an urgency as the Supreme Court's order will expire on Wednesday.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid submitted before the Allahabad High Court that the proposed ASI Survey will create some upheaval in the country, LiveLaw reported.

Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker said he will hear the matter if the parties have no objection. After hearing arguments in the matter on Tuesday, the Chief Justice posted it for further hearing on Wednesday.

Vishnu Shankar Jain, the counsel for the respondent (Hindu side), submitted that in the Ram Mandir case, a survey was conducted by the ASI and the same was accepted by the high court as well as the Supreme Court.

The mosque is located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi and Hindu litigants in the district court had sought the survey to determine whether a temple existed at the same spot earlier.

The Varanasi district court on Friday ordered the ASI to conduct a survey using technologies like ground penetrating radar and excavations, if necessary. The Supreme Court had issued an order on Monday to pause the survey, while the ASI team was inside the mosque complex.