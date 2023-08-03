Allahabad High Court allows ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi

The Allahabad High Court pronounced its verdict on Thursday in connection with a plea against the ASI survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex. The court said, "A scientific survey is necessary in the interest of justice."

In its verdict on Thursday, the Allahabad High Court allowed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi. The high court upheld the Varanasi district court order on July 21, that had allowed the ASI survey of the complex.

"A scientific survey is necessary in the interest of justice," the high court was quoted Live Law as saying, while dismissing a plea filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid. The committee, which manages the mosque, had challenged the Varanasi court order earlier in July.

"The court has agreed with our arguments and allowed a survey (at the Gyanvapi Mosque complex). Now, the ASI survey will commence and we will take part in that," said Hindu side lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain.

Another lawyer, appearing for the Hindu petitioners, had earlier warned of approaching the Supreme Court if the verdict is against them. "The survey should be conducted there (Gyanvapi Mosque complex). If the decision comes against us, then we will approach the Supreme Court," Saurabh Tiwari, lawyer of the Hindu side, was quoted by PTI as saying.

In July, a Varanasi court allowed a "scientific investigation/survey/excavation" of the Gyanvapi mosque premises by the ASI and asked it to "find out" whether the "present structure” was “constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple". The wuzukhana area, , where a structure claimed by Hindu litigants to be a ‘shivling’ exists, was kept out of the survey, while the court had sought the report of the finding by August 4.

The ASI began conducting the survey on July 24, triggering an uproar among the Muslim side. Mufti Abdul Batin Nomani, secretary of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, said they boycotted the survey . "How can we participate when there is Supreme Court hearing in the same case today?," Nomani said on Monday. The committee had then demanded a extension of the survey time, News 18 reported.

Meanwhile, on August 2, two pleas were filed in the Varanasi district court and the Allahabad High Court seeking protection of "Hindu signs and symbols" in the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi. Rakhi Singh, one of the petitioners in the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri case, filed the plea in the Varanasi district court on Wednesday, accusing the Muslim side of destroying Hindu symbols and demanding protection of the complex.

The petition was filed in the court of District Judge Ajay Krishna Vishwesh. This matter will now be heard by the court on August 4.