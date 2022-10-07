Varanasi court defers hearing on plea seeking 'scientific investigation' on 'Shivling'

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Gyanvapi case: The Hindu side said, "There has been no claim of carbon dating rather a request is for 'scientific investigation' to be conducted only to clarify if there is a Shivling as reported or a water fountain as argued by Mosque Committee."

The Varanasi court deferred hearing on Hindu side' plea that sought 'scientific investigation' on the "Shivling" reportedly found in the Gyanvapi mosque complex during a survey. The order will be pronounced now on October 11.

Meanwhile, the Anjuman Islamia Masjid Committee sought some time to reply on the clarification issued by the Hindu worshippers', Bar and Bench reported.

Clarifying on their demand for "scientific investigation" of the " Shivling ", Hindu worshippers said, "There has been no claim of carbon dating rather a request is for a scientific investigation to be conducted. "

"This is only to clarify if there is a Shivling as reported or a water fountain as argued by the Mosque committee," they said.

Advocate Vishnu Jain, appearing for the Hindu side, argued that "by virtue of Order 26 Rule 10A of CPC, the court has power to direct 'scientific investigation' of Shivling reportedly found in the Gyanvapi Mosque premises , (sic)" Bar and Bench reported.

District Judge AK Vishvesha had on September 29 reserved its orders on an application filed by Hindu plaintiffs seeking a "scientific investigation" of the disputed structure found inside the mosque premises, which the plaintiffs claim is a Shivling.

What's the case

The Gyanvapi Mosque case pertains to a plea filed by five women seeking permission for the worship of Hindu deities whose idols were allegedly found to be located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque.

The Varanasi court had earlier heard a plea challenging the "maintability" of the plea filed by the Hindu side. The court had ruled in favour of the Hindu side

Following this, the latter had demanded the carbon-dating of "Shivling" allegedly found in the mosque complex.

Later on September 22, the Varanasi court had issued a notice to the Muslim side over a plea filed by the Hindu side seeking carbon dating of the 'Shivling'.