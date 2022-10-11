    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    Gyanvapi case: Next hearing on Oct 14 as Mosque Committee objects to Shivling 'scientific investigation' plea

    Gyanvapi case: Next hearing on Oct 14 as Mosque Committee objects to Shivling 'scientific investigation' plea

    Gyanvapi case: Next hearing on Oct 14 as Mosque Committee objects to Shivling 'scientific investigation' plea
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    The Gyanvapi mosque is located next to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple and the case in the Varanasi court has revived claims that the mosque was built on a portion of the Hindu structure demolished on the orders of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

    A Varanasi court adjourned hearing in the Gyanvapi case on Tuesday after the Mosque Committee objects to the plea seeking a 'scientific investigation' of the "Shivling" allegedly found  in the mosque complex. The matter will now be heard on October 14.
    A Varanasi court had on October 7 asked the Gyanvapi mosque management to file its reply to a petitioners' plea for carbon-dating of a structure, claimed to be a "Shivling", inside the complex on the next date of hearing on October 11. The petitioners contended that the "Shivling" found in the "wazookhana" reservoir of the mosque during survey work on May 16 was part of the case property.
    The petitioners in the case involving the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri dispute put forward their arguments in favour of carbon-dating of the structure, according to district government advocate Mahendra Pandey. The petitioners' lawyer, Vishnu Shankar Jain, said the court wanted to know if the "Shivling" was a part of the case property and whether it could appoint a commission for the purpose of carbon-dating and a scientific investigation of the structure.
    "We had raised two points. Firstly, we had demanded the right to worship 'pratyaksh' (visible) and 'apratyaksh' (invisible) god. The Shivling, which was under the water in the wazookhana, became 'pratyaksh devta' from 'apratyaksh devta' after the water was removed. Hence, that is a part of the suit. "Secondly, we sought the attention of the court towards Order 26 Rule 10 of the Civil Procedure Code (CPC) under which the court can appoint a commission for scientific investigation," he said.
    The petitioners also told the court that the mosque management has said on an affidavit that the structure is a fountain and it wants it to be ascertained whether it is a fountain or a "Shivling", Jain said. "The best method is that it should be examined by the Archaeological Survey of India, for which the court can appoint a commission," he added.
    The court also asked the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee to file its reply by October 11.
    The Gyanvapi mosque is located next to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple and the case in the Varanasi court has revived claims that the mosque was built on a portion of the Hindu structure demolished on the orders of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.
    With inputs from PTI
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Gyanvapi mosqueHindusMuslimsVaranasi

    Previous Article

    Mahakal Lok: PM Modi to inaugurate 1st phase of temple corridor project in MP | Latest updates

    Next Article

    Expat teams from India and Australia to play T20 match in New York to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng