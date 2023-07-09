Gurugram Admin advises work from home, school holiday on July 10 amid heavy rains

Gurugram experienced a continuous downpour from Saturday night, which extended into the morning hours, according to officials. By afternoon, the city had already received 150 mm of rainfall.

Severe waterlogging and traffic congestion plagued various areas of Gurugram on Sunday due to heavy rainfall. As a result, the local administration recommended that corporate offices adopt work-from-home policies on Monday, and schools were advised to declare a holiday. The downpour wreaked havoc as arterial roads, parks, underpasses, markets, and even schools and hospitals were inundated.

"Due to incessant rainfall, roads are waterlogged and commuting is extremely difficult. Hence, the schools will remain closed tomorrow (July 10) for students' safety, by orders from the District Authorities," the PTI quoted a message from the principal of DAV public school, Sector 14.

Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav urged residents to stay indoors and venture out only for essential work. "There is waterlogging due to continuous rain and traffic is moving at a slow pace. Therefore, we request all of you to leave the house only when necessary work is to be done. Sorry for the inconvenience," an advisory by the traffic police department said. Yadav said several teams of civic agencies are clearing waterlogged roads using pumps.

An area near Sadar Police Station witnessed severe waterlogging amid heavy rainfall , the ANI reported.

#WATCH | Area near Gurugram's Sadar Police Station witnesses severe waterlogging due to heavy rainfall in the city. pic.twitter.com/7LGN73L9lp — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023

Severe waterlogging was also reported from Himgiri Chowk, Aggarwal Dharmshala Chowk, Sheetla Mata Mandir Road, Kanhai Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, MG Road, and Sohna Road among others. Areas like Udyog Vihar, Rosewood City, Malibu Town, Sector 14, 17, and 31 among others remained inundated for several hours.

Commuters, especially delivery agents faced inconvenience due to waterlogging in Gurugram’s Sector 30, the PTI reported.

VIDEO | Commuters, especially delivery agents, face inconvenience due to waterlogging at Sector 30, Gurugram following incessant rainfall. pic.twitter.com/n15NoBgp6I — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 9, 2023

Commuters travelling on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway had a harrowing time as the main carriageway and service lanes near Narsinghpur were submerged under water. Traffic congestion was also reported on several roads in the city.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic), Virender Vij, said the movement of vehicles on internal roads and the expressway was slow but there was no heavy congestion. Police personnel are managing the traffic, he said.

Meanwhile, Gurugram residents slammed the Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) for not cleaning the drains on time. Several people shared photos and videos of waterlogged roads on social media sites and expressed frustration over the situation.

"The monsoon season has begun but most of the drains have not been cleaned yet. Waterlogging is an annual affair here with the authorities claiming to make arrangements but failing to execute them," said former councillor Rama Rani Rathee.

(With inputs from PTI)