Gurugram, Faridabad will have to be demolished: Haryana govt on forest land 

All buildings, schools, colleges, government offices, and residential buildings in 11 districts of Haryana would have to be demolished under the 2018 Supreme Court judgement on "forest land", the Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana has said before the Supreme Court.

These 11 districts include all of Faridabad and Gurugram and come under the notified forest land, reported Hindustan Times.

“We have no doubt that land notified by Haryana under provisions of PLPA must be treated as ‘forest’ and ‘forest land’ and has in fact been so treated for several decades by the state of Haryana. There is no reason to change or alter the factual or legal position," the Supreme Court had stated in its order in September 2018.

"Our direction to remove all structures on forest land applies to all structures without any exception,” Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari said in the order on July 23 this year after the residents filed a plea against the demolition.

Nearly 40 percent of the state is considered forest land under the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA), 1900. The Supreme Court noted in 2018 that all notified land in the act was to be considered forest land.

As a result of the judgement, colonies like Kant Enclave in Faridabad, and the slum colony of Khori Gaon were demolished with state authorities issuing a show-cause notice to owners of 129 farmhouses, banquet halls, schools, religious institutions, and commercial structures.

While the Supreme Court had reached its judgement based on affidavits filed by the state authorities on treating PLPA notified area as forest land, the state government has now filed a fresh affidavit before the top court stating that it was not capable of conducting demolitions on such a scale.

The fresh affidavit now posits that the PLPA did not notify land in perpetuity but for a temporary period of time for the conservation and restoration of soil from erosion.

The matter will be taken up by the top court on November 15, even as several related matters regarding the notification of land under the PLPA are pending in the court.