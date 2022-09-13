Gurugram bomb case: Hoax call made to Leela Hotel at Ambience Mall

Mini
A senior police officer said that the threat call was made from a mobile number which was found switched off.
A call about a bomb threat sparked panic at Leela Hotel in Gurugram on Tuesday. The call later turned out to be a hoax.
Gurugram police said that the caller is a 24-yr-old person. He was found to be suffering from autism & undergoing treatment in a private hospital.
Earlier, the call was received at 11:35 am at Ambience Mall complex, where the five-star hotel is located. The police were immediately informed following which bomb disposal and dog squads reached the hotel and evacuated it.
More details are awaited.
-With inputs from PTI
