    Homeindia News

    Gurugram bomb case: Hoax call made to Leela Hotel at Ambience Mall
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    A senior police officer said that the threat call was made from a mobile number which was found switched off.

    A call about a bomb threat sparked panic at Leela Hotel in Gurugram on Tuesday. The call later turned out to be a hoax.
    Gurugram police said that the caller is a 24-yr-old person. He was found to be suffering from autism & undergoing treatment in a private hospital.
    Earlier, the call was received at 11:35 am at Ambience Mall complex, where the five-star hotel is located. The police were immediately informed following which bomb disposal and dog squads reached the hotel and evacuated it.
    A senior police officer said that the threat call was made from a mobile number which was found switched off, PTI reported.
    More details are awaited.
    -With inputs from PTI
    First Published:  IST
