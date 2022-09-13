Gurugram bomb case: Hoax call made to Leela Hotel at Ambience Mall

By CNBCTV18.com

A call about a bomb threat sparked panic at Leela Hotel in Gurugram on Tuesday. The call later turned out to be a hoax.

Gurugram police said that the caller is a 24-yr-old person. He was found to be suffering from autism & undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

Earlier, the call was received at 11:35 am at Ambience Mall complex, where the five-star hotel is located. The police were immediately informed following which bomb disposal and dog squads reached the hotel and evacuated it.

#UPDATE |A hoax call was made to a pvt hotel in Gurugram today afternoon. Police reached the hotel, evacuated it&started investigation. Caller was found to be a 24-yr-old person. He was found to be suffering from autism & undergoing treatment in a pvt hospital in Gurugram: Police — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022

A senior police officer said that the threat call was made from a mobile number which was found switched off, PTI reported.

More details are awaited.

-With inputs from PTI