Remembering Guru Tegh Bahadur — the saint who started langars — on his birth anniversary

The ninth Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur was born on April 1, 1621, and his childhood name was Tyaga Mal. Besides being deeply spiritual, he was an artist at heart and a man of many talents. He was publicly executed in 1675 on the order of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb for refusing to submit to the Mughal ruler.
The ninth guru of the Sikh religion, Guru Tegh Bahadur, was born on April 1, 1621, in Amritsar. He was the youngest son of Guru Hargobind, the sixth Sikh guru. Throughout his life, he travelled extensively to spread the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev to various regions of the nation, including Kashmir and Assam.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Bottomline | SEBI ticks the right boxes, but…
Apr 1, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
India’s foreign trade policy aims to make rupee stronger — here’s how it may work
Mar 31, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
IT increments this year will be the lowest in a decade — sans 2020, finds survey
Mar 31, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Data Security in BFSI: How to strengthen cybersecurity in the financial services industry
Mar 31, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Guru Tegh Bahadur was profoundly spiritual and an artist at heart. Many of his hymns are included in the Guru Granth Sahib. By travelling to numerous locations, from Dhaka to Assam, he disseminated his knowledge and the lessons of Guru Nanak. Additionally, he established langars that served free food for the underprivileged.
Guru Tegh Bahadur Birth Anniversary: History
Guru Tegh Bahadur was born on April 1, 1621, and his childhood name was Tyaga Mal. Despite being trained in swordsmanship, horse riding and martial arts, he chose a life of renunciation and meditation. He was the ninth Sikh guru between 1665 and 1675. He was preceded by Guru Gobind Singh.
Guru Tegh Bahadur was publicly executed in 1675 on the order of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb for refusing to submit to the Mughal ruler.
Significance
Guru Tegh Bahadur is regarded as the saviour guru among the Sikh community as he resisted Aurangzeb's forced conversion to Islam and saved people from different kinds of oppression. The birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur plays a significant role in the Sikh community and it’s observed with much fanfare at gurdwaras across the country.
Guru Tegh Bahadur's inspirational quotes