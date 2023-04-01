English
Remembering Guru Tegh Bahadur — the saint who started langars — on his birth anniversary

Read Time3 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Apr 1, 2023 8:47:08 AM IST (Published)

The ninth Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur was born on April 1, 1621, and his childhood name was Tyaga Mal. Besides being deeply spiritual, he was an artist at heart and a man of many talents. He was publicly executed in 1675 on the order of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb for refusing to submit to the Mughal ruler.

The ninth guru of the Sikh religion, Guru Tegh Bahadur, was born on April 1, 1621, in Amritsar. He was the youngest son of Guru Hargobind, the sixth Sikh guru. Throughout his life, he travelled extensively to spread the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev to various regions of the nation, including Kashmir and Assam.

Guru Tegh Bahadur was profoundly spiritual and an artist at heart. Many of his hymns are included in the Guru Granth Sahib. By travelling to numerous locations, from Dhaka to Assam, he disseminated his knowledge and the lessons of Guru Nanak. Additionally, he established langars that served free food for the underprivileged.


Guru Tegh Bahadur Birth Anniversary: History 

Guru Tegh Bahadur was born on April 1, 1621, and his childhood name was Tyaga Mal. Despite being trained in swordsmanship, horse riding and martial arts, he chose a life of renunciation and meditation. He was the ninth Sikh guru between 1665 and 1675. He was preceded by Guru Gobind Singh.

Guru Tegh Bahadur was publicly executed in 1675 on the order of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb for refusing to submit to the Mughal ruler.

Significance

Guru Tegh Bahadur is regarded as the saviour guru among the Sikh community as he resisted Aurangzeb's forced conversion to Islam and saved people from different kinds of oppression. The birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur plays a significant role in the Sikh community and it’s observed with much fanfare at gurdwaras across the country.

Guru Tegh Bahadur's inspirational quotes

  • “Give up pride and attachment to mammon, and devote your heart to the worship of God. Saint Nanak, this is the way to salvation – through the teachings of the Guru find it.”
  • “Give up your head, but forsake not those whom you have undertaken to protect. Sacrifice your life, but relinquish not your faith.”
  • “True realisation of the actual nature of this material world, its perishable, transitory and illusory aspects best dawns on a person in suffering.”
  •  “Consider the man, who meditates on God, day and night as His image. Between God and his servant there is no dissimilarity — recognise this to be true.”
  •  “The person who has given up his egoism by recognising God as the creator shall get deliverance; be sure of this truth, O my mind.”
    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
    X