Celebrated on the full moon day of the Sawan month, Guru Purnima marks the day when Gautam Buddha, the founder of the Buddhist faith, gave his first sermon at Sarnath (near Varanasi) after achieving enlightenment. The festival signifies the special place of gurus (teachers) in our lives. On this day, people pay respect to their teachers and seek their blessings. This year, Guru Purnima will be celebrated on July 13.

Here's a collection of Guru Purnima wishes that you can send your teachers, mentors and guides

Guru is the ray of hope when you are lost. As my guru, you showed me the right path. Thank you for all your guidance and support. Happy Guru Purnima!

You are the inspiration who made me fight every hurdle in life. Wish you a Happy Guru Purnima Day! May God's blessings always shower on you.

You have saved me from the dark and shown me light. To the world, you may be just a teacher but to your students, you are a hero! Happy Guru Purnima!

There is no better day to pay my respects for all the knowledge you have shared with me. On this auspicious day, I thank you for introducing me to myself. Happy Guru Purnima!

May God fill your path with lights just the way you helped me out of the darkness. Grateful for your blessings and teachings. Happy Guru Purnima!

You taught me from the heart and gave me the gift of knowledge. All my successes wouldn't have been possible without you. A very happy Guru Purnima!

Swami Muktananda said: "There is no deity superior to the Guru, no gain better than the Guru's grace, no state higher than a meditation on the Guru." Wish you a happy Guru Purnima!

In one of his most famous couplets, Sant Kabir said: "Guru and God both appear before me. To whom should I prostrate? I bow before my Guru who introduced God to me." Happy Guru Purnima!

I thank you for being a teacher who has always guided me and supported me in all possible ways. Sending you warm wishes on Guru Purnima.

We always need a guru in our lives who can show us the right direction but not everyone is lucky enough to find a guru in life. I am the fortunate one to have you. Happy Guru Purnima!