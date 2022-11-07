By CNBCTV18.com

This year Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurupurab will be celebrated on November 8.

Guru Nanak Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev Ji. This year, it will be observed on November 8. According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Guru Nanak Jayanti is observed on the day of Kartik Purnima. The day is also known as Gurpurab, Prakash Parv and Guru Nanak's Prakash Utsab.

Guru Nanak Dev Ji was born on this day in a village named Rai Bhoi di Talwandi, near Lahore. This place, which now falls under modern-day Pakistan, is popularly known as Nankana Sahib.

On Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022, here are some quotes, messages and wishes to share with your loved ones:

May Guru Nanak Dev Ji fulfil all those wishes and shower his blessings on you forever!

Nanak naam jahaaz hai, jo chadhe so uttre paar! Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

May Guru Nanak Ji enlighten your heart and mind with sanctity and knowledge. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

ALSO READ:

“Enlighten your heart and mind with knowledge and sanctity Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!”

May the name of Waheguru Ji be enshrined in your life. A very Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti to you and your family!

May Guru Nanak Dev’s name be engraved in your heart forever and may his teachings provide prosperity to you!

May Nanak Ji be your guide! May he always bestow his blessings on you. I wish you a Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022!

May the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, reflect goodness and compassion in you and bring happiness & prosperity into your Life. Wish you a very Happy Gurupurab!

May Guru Nanak Dev Ji give you the courage and strength to fight evil and always stand by the side of truth. Wishing you a very happy Gurpurab 2022!