Guru Hargobind birth anniversary: Facts about the sixth Sikh guru

Unlike the first five Sikh gurus, who are mostly remembered for their spiritual insights, Guru Hargobind, the sixth Sikh guru, is additionally credited for steering the community towards militarisation.

Guru Hargobind was born on June 19, 1595, in Wadali, Amritsar. He was the only child of Guru Arjan Dev and Mata Ganga.

At a tender age of 11, Guru Hargobind became the guru on May 25, 1606, just days before his father’s martyrdom.

On Guru Hargobind’s birth anniversary today, here’s a look at some facts about him

Guru Hargobind studied sciences, sports and religion. Baba Buddha was tasked with the responsibility of overseeing Guru Hargobind’s religious teachings.

His father Guru Arjan Dev appointed him as the successor soon after Guru Arjan was summoned by the Mughal Emperor Jahangir to Lahore. The fifth Sikh Guru suspected that he might never return, so before leaving, he appointed his son Hargobind as his spiritual successor.

On July 24, 1606, more than a month after his father’s execution, Guru Hargobind presented himself before his devotees for the first time.

At his succession ceremony, Guru Hargobind wore a saffron gown, churidar pyjama and a turban with a fixed aigrette. He defiantly carried two swords, symbolising his dual power as temporal (miri) and spiritual (piri) head of the Sikh community. Guru Hargobind had chosen a hawk as his pet. With this, Guru Hargobind completely redefined the attire of a guru, which now moved from a spiritual leader to a warrior-ruler.

“My rosary shall be the sword belt and on my turban, I shall wear the emblem of royalty,” Guru Hargobind is believed to have said.

As he carried two swords, Guru Hargobind was also known as ‘Miri Piri Ka Malik’.

Guru Hargobind was himself an expert horse rider, swordsperson and wrestler and he trained others in military warfare and martial arts.

Although, it was Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th leader, who institutionalised the Sikh identity by forming the Khalsa, Guru Hargobind laid the foundation of this new identity.

Militarisation of the Sikh community was an important agenda which brought him in direct conflict with the Mughals. He raised an army called the Sant Sipahi.

Mughal emperor Jehangir had jailed Guru Hargobind in the fortress of Gwalior for 12 years.

The sixth guru is believed to have served the longest tenure as the Sikh spiritual leader for over 37 years.

In 1608, Guru Hargobind built the Akal Takht, which is now one of the five Takhts (seats of power) of the Sikhs.

He also built a fort named Lohgarh near Amritsar.

Following Jehangir’s death, his son Shah Jahan became the Mughal emperor, who started persecuting the Sikhs. The army under the leadership of Guru Hargobind defeated the Mughals four times.

Shortly before his death, Guru Hargobind named his grandson, Har Rai, as the next Guru.