Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: History, significance and inspiring quotes

The nation is celebrating Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti to mark the 355th birth anniversary as per the lunar calendar of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Guru of the Sikh community. One of his notable contributions is said to be in 1699 when he founded the Sikh warrior community called the Khalsa.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is being celebrated on Thursday, December 29, to mark the 355th birth anniversary as per the lunar calendar of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Guru of the Sikh community. One of the most inspirational figures for many people around the world, Guru Gobind Singh was not just a spiritual master but a poet, philosopher, reformer, and warrior as well whose teachings have enlightened people for many years now.

Life of Guru Gobind Singh

Guru Gobind Singh was born in Bihar's Patna in the year 1666. Son of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh guru, he was installed as the tenth and final leader of the Sikhs after the execution of his father by Aurangzeb.

Guru Gobind Singh had four sons who were killed during his lifetime brutally. In recognition of the brave sacrifice, t he Centre, on January 9, 2022, announced that the nation celebrates “ Veer Baal Diwas '' on December 26 every year. The day commemorates the death of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh at the ages of 7 and 9, respectively. he Centre, on January 9, 2022, announced that

One of his notable contributions is said to be in 1699, when he founded the Sikh warrior community called the Khalsa. The ninth Guru also introduced the five articles of faith of Khalsa Sikhs, popularly known as the Five Ks include kesh, kangha, kara, kaccha and kirpan.

Guru Gobind Singh is also credited for the Dasam Granth, hymns of which are a sacred part of Sikh prayers. He finally finalised the Guru Granth Sahib as the eternal Guru. For the same reason, the Guru Granth Sahib is also known as 'Living Guru".

On this auspicious occasion, here are some famous Quotes from Guru Gobind Singh

> He alone is a man who keeps his word, not that he has one thing in the heart, and another on the tongue.

Those who call me God, will fall into the deep pit of hell. Regard me as one of his slaves and have no doubt whatever about it. I am a servant of the Supreme Being and have come to behold the wonderful drama of life. >The greatest comforts and lasting peace are obtained, when one eradicates selfishness from within.

Also Read:Mikey Hothi becomes first Sikh city mayor in California