Gully Boy rapper MC Tod Fod dies at 24, Ranveer Singh mourns loss

Rapper MC Tod Fod died on March 21 at the age of 24. Tod Fod, whose real name was Dharmesh Parmar, was one of the vocals behind the Ranveer Singh-Siddhant Chaturvedi hit movie Gully Boy. Parmar recorded the song, India 91, for the movie.

Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar along with Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi mourned the loss of the artiste. The cause of death appears to be a pre-existing heart ailment, said Azadi Records Co-Founder Uday Kapur.

His last rites were performed at his house in Mumbai on March 22.

“He was playing football with his Swadesi crew members at a place near Nashik when he collapsed. Right now, his friends and family are completely shell-shocked,” said Kapur to Indian Express.

Parmar was part of the Mumbai-based multilingual group Swadesi, who broke the news of the rapper’s passing on Instagram. They also shared a video of his last performance.

“It was with this night that Tod Fod performed his last ever gig at Swadesi Mela. You had to be there to experience it, his thrill, his love for playing live music. You are never forgotten, you will always live through with your music,” the group wrote.

“You have gone way too soon. I can only be grateful our paths crossed. Rest in peace Bantai,” wrote Akhtar in her own Instagram post.

Ranveer shared a photo of the rapper on Instagram with a broken heart emoji. Siddhant, too shared a screenshot of his conversation, in which they congratulated each other’s performances. “RIP bhai,” Siddhant wrote.