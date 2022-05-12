GUJCET results announced; here’s how to check it

The Gujarat School Education Board (GSEB) announced the results of the Gujarat Common Entrance Test, GUJCET today. The pass percentage in Gujarat Class 12 Science stream final exam is 72.02 percent.

The board had released the final answer key to the GUJCET on May 11. The results were declared based on this GUJCET final answer key.

Students can check and download the results on the official websites https://gujcet.gseb.org/ and https://gseb.org/

from 10 am today. To view the results, candidates will have to use their roll number or seat number as mentioned on the admit card.

After going to https://gujcet.gseb.org/ , candidates will have to click on GUJCET link on the home page. There the students will be asked to key in their log in details and click on submit. The results will be displayed on the screen. Students can also download the results from the page and keep a copy for further use.

The entrance exam for GUJCET was held on April 18 in offline mode. Following the exam, the board released a preliminary answer key on April 28, giving the candidates time till April 30 to raise objections on the same. These details are also available on the gseb.org website.

After the results, counselling sessions will be held for admission. Those who qualify will be eligible to take admission in degree and diploma programmes in various engineering and pharmacy courses in state institutes.

A total of 1,13,202 students appeared for the GUJCET 2022 this year. The exam was conducted in two shifts -- 10 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 4 pm in the offline mode. The common entrance test was held for Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology in three languages Hindi, Gujarati and English.