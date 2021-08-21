Gujarat's Kutch hit by earthquake of magnitude 4.1

By CNBCTV18.COM | IST (Published)
An earthquake of 4.1 magnitude was recorded in Gujarat's Kutch district on August 21. No damage to property or casualty was reported, officials have said.

An earthquake of 4.1 magnitude was recorded in Gujarat's Kutch district on Saturday with its epicentre located near Dholavira, the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.
No damage to property or casualty was reported due to the moderate-intensity earthquake, officials of the district administration said.
"A 4.1-magnitude earthquake was recorded at 12.08 pm on Saturday with its epicentre 23 km East-Southeast (ESE) of Dholavira in Kutch. It was recorded at a depth of 6.1 km," the Gandhinagar-based institute said.
On August 4, an earthquake of 4.0 magnitude was recorded in the district. Kutch district is located in a "very high risk seismic zone," as per the state disaster management authority.
The region had experienced a devastating earthquake in 2001.
