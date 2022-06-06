The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has declared the Secondary School Certificate (Class 10) exam result 2022 today. The GSEB 10th result 2022 is available on the official website of the board at gseb.org

The Gujarat Board has also announced the Sanskrit first examination result that was held from March-April 2022.

How to check GSEB SSC result 2022?

Step 1: Visit the official Gujarat board website - gseb.org result 2022

Step 2: Click on the ‘GSEB Board SSC result 2022’ link displayed on the home screen.

Step 3: Enter your school’s index number and password.

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: Your GSEB SSC Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Take a screenshot of the result for future reference.

The official website of Gujarat Board GSEB might crash as several students will be trying to log in to check their results. Candidates are advised to wait for the official website to resume.

The least passing grades for the Gujarat SSC exams, is the Grade 'D' in all the subjects. Students who get an 'E1' or 'E2' grade in any subject will have to appear for supplementary or compartment exams.

As per NDTV, the overall pass percentage this year for the Gujarat board Class 10 exam is 65.18 percent.

About 59.92 percent of boys passed the examination and 71.66 percent of girls passed the GSEB SSC exams 2022. This year a total of 7,72,771 students appeared for the GSEB SSC or class 10th exam, with 5,03,726 passing as per a Hindustan Times report.